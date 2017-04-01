



This unnamed bread seller Bread seller has been allegedly shot dead by men of the Lagos Command of the Police while chasing alleged Yahoo Yahoo Boys at Onipanu

area of Lagos State.

The incident happened yesterday,there have not been any statement from the Lagos Police command on the incident so far.

Source :Isaac Ugochukwu Onyema (Facebook Page)

His exact post

"Bread seller was shot dead by policeman while Chasing Yahoo Boys at Onipanu Toll Gate Few Minutes ago, The nearest police station has refused to provide the Killer.Pls share till it get to IGP"