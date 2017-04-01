Select Menu

» » » FEMALE BREAD SELLER ALLEGEDLY SHOT DEAD BY POLICE IN LAGOS
Posted date: Sunday, April 09, 2017



This unnamed bread seller Bread seller has been allegedly shot dead by men of the Lagos Command of the Police  while chasing alleged Yahoo Yahoo Boys at Onipanu area of Lagos State.

The incident happened yesterday,there have not been any statement from the Lagos Police command on the incident so far.

Source :Isaac Ugochukwu Onyema (Facebook Page) 

His exact post


"Bread seller was shot dead by policeman while Chasing Yahoo Boys at Onipanu Toll Gate Few Minutes ago, The nearest police station has refused to provide the Killer.Pls share till it get to IGP"

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
