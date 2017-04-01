Select Menu

Posted date: Sunday, April 09, 2017

The identity of a man that jumped into Festac canal yesterday is yet to be identified by the Police.

His body has been fished out by a combined team of the Police divers and fishermen.

The young man jumped into the shallow waters from the top of the Festac bridge in Lagos ,all attempt to find him was abortive until later in the day.

His motive is not yet known.

He is the fifth suicide attempt in Lagos in the past one month with people trying trying to jump into the Lagos.

While three were rescued ,two fatalities have been recorded,the first being that of a medical doctor

