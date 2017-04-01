Obiageli was said to have been seriously battered by her husband before being chained.



The DPO of the Police command in Sagamu, Aduroja Moses led his men to the scene, rescued the victim and got the suspect arrested.



On interrogation, he said the suspect admitted chaining the woman to the generator, but he claimed that his action was for “self-defence.”



Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who described the action of the suspect as the height of wickedness has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti- Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.



He also warned residents of the state that the command would not tolerate any act of domestic violence no matter who was involved.

