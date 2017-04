Big Brother Naija winner, Efe won with 57.61%, 1st runner-up; Bisola 18.54%, 2nd runner-up; TBoss 13.60%, 3rd runner-up; Debie-Rise 8.78% and 4th runner-up; Marvis 1,47%.

He went home with N25m cash and Kia SUV .

The event climaxed with a performance by notable Nigerian acts like Tiwa Savage and 2baba.

Tboss ,Efe and Bisola were the favourite to win the eleven weeks reality event anchored by Ebuka.