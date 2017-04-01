A former presidential adviser, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has said she will on Friday defect to the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress.Ita-Giwa, who disclosed this on Thursday in Calabar, said she was moving from the Peoples Democratic Party to join her contemporaries in the APC.She said, “I have been idle in the PDP for over one year now. It is time for me to move on politically with my huge Bakassi supporters.“Besides, nearly all my contemporaries are in the APC. SO, it is time for me to join them and work for the progress of the party at the state and national levels.”Ita-Giwa was elected senator representing Cross River South Senatorial District under the platform of the All Peoples Party from May 1999 to May 2003.After leaving the senate in 2003, she joined the PDP, and became former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters.The Acting state Chairman of APC, Mr. John Ochala, said her defection was a welcome development.“It is a welcome development,” Ochala said. “Her crossing over to the APC is good. She should take her time to study and understand the party’s constitution.”Also, a chieftain of APC, Mr. Paul Adah, said her defection would be a big boost for the APC in the southern senatorial district considering her massive supporters.Adah also said that the contentious issue of resettling the displaced Bakassi persons would be speedily addressed following her defection to the APC.“She is a big fish for the party. Her defection is the right decision at the right time. I see it as a great sign of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the so many things that he has done to the people of Cross River State. With her defection, the resettlement problem of Bakassi will be conclusively handled,” he said.