Grandmasters of data and biggest corporate promoter of entertainment in Nigeria, Globacom, has announced the commencement date and venues of its two mega shows, the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour and the Glo Laffta Fest comedy Show.





Awka, Anambra State, will host the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour show on Saturday, April 15 at the city’s Marble Arch, while the Glo Laffta Fest comedy show will be held on Sunday, April 16, at the Aztech Event Centre, Port Harcourt.





Globacom also announced a reduction in the threshold for qualification to attend the shows. It explained that this has been reduced from the initial N3,000 usage in the previous month to N2,000 to give more opportunities to the youth to be part of the shows. According to the company, the shows will still hold in all the 27 cities earlier announced with all the scheduled artistes performing as planned.



The shows were organized to thank Glo subscribers across the country for keeping faith with the company over the years, Globacom explained.





Nigeria's leading musicians such as Olamide, Timaya, Runtown, Di'Ja, and Omawumi are scheduled to perform at the Glo Mega Music Concert, while the Glo Laffta Fest shows will feature Africa's best comedians including Gordons, Basketmouth, Bovi, Salvador from Uganda, Bash, Arinze Baba and Princewill.





Globacom disclosed that the Juliet Ibrahim, Mercy Johnson and Ebube Nwagbo would anchor the shows, while other celebrities such as Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Mama G, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Funke Akindele would make guest appearances at the shows.





The shows will hold in 27 locations across Nigeria over a period of six months while other shows slated for April include Glo Mega Music Tours in Owerri on April, 22, Asaba on April 29 and Calabar on May 6. Also, the Glo Laffta Fest will hold in Abuja on April 23, Enugu on April 30 and Owerri on May 7.





To qualify to be part of the Glo Mega Music Concert, the company urged subscribers who have used up to N2,000 in the preceding month to text "Music" and their preferred location to a short code, 207. For instance, to attend the music show in Abuja, the subscriber should send "Music Abuja" to 204, while for the Laffta Fest Comedy show, the subscriber is to send "LOL" and the preferred location to short code 240.







