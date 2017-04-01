The calendar of events for the 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in partnership with the African Union will be formally opened on Tuesday, May 2 at a joint AUC-AFRIMA cultural conference to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The 2017 entry submission timeline for the prestigious continental awards will also be revealed at the joint conference expected to have in attendance AU officials, members of the International Committee of AFRIMA, past AFRIMA winners and nominees from Southern African, South Africa government officials, media executives in Southern Africa and other stakeholders in the creative/entertainment industry in Africa.



Speaking about the calendar unveiling and cultural conference themed ‘’Enhancing the Creative Power of the African Youth’’. Director of Brand Communication, AFRIMA, Ms. Matlou Tsotetsi, explained that ‘’the impact of AFRIMA as an awards which places premium value on the talents and their creative works keep reverberating across the continent’. This informs the carefulness and details that goes into planning our events in a way which puts the artiste and the cultural heritage of our continent first”.



“2016 was a phenomenal year for AFRIMA. The awards ceremony hosted by Lagos State of Nigeria between November 4 to 6 was a cultural fiesta with nominees and invited guests turning up in thousands for the three-day of events in Lagos. About 40 well-known Africa artistes performed at the AFRIMA Music Village to a live audience of over 25,000 and thousands more watching live from different locations in Africa”.



Ms. Tsotetsi stated further that the event slated for South Africa was timely to utilise and explore the interest shown by government and other entertainment stakeholders in South Africa in hosting 2017 AFRIMA events.



“The annual AFRIMA experience is one-of-its-kind and we are strongly driven to see this replicated over and over again in other countries. I’m very excited to say my home country is reaching out to AFRIMA purely on the merit of AFRIMA’S values and to be part of this unique awards platform that unites Africans through the joyous celebration of excellence in music”.



All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, is an iconic continental award conceptualized to celebrate the rich musical heritage of the African race. In partnership with the African Union, AU, the continental award project seeks to reward excellence in the continent’s music and media industry as well as maximally expose African tourism and culture to a worldwide audience