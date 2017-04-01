While advancing, the troops came under heavy fire at Jarawa village. The troops responded decisively and went further to clear Deima, Artano, Saduguma, Duve, Bardo, Kala, Bok, Msherde and Ahirde settlements.
During the operation, the troops neutralized 21 Boko Haram terrorists, rescued 1,623 residents of Jarawa who were held captives by the terrorists. They also recovered 3 AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 565222414, 563729686 and UF 3646, a 36 Hand Grenade, 12 Cutlasses and 4 Motorcycles.
The rescued persons have been escorted to Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp, while all the children were vaccinated.
One significant aspect of this operation is that the unit noted for its experience in battle, resilience and bravery did not record any casualty.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
