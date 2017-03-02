

According to him, the party has been hijacked by few executives delegating many to the background.

The Treasurer, All Progressives Congress (APC), Katsina State, Nasiru Usman has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP alleging maltreatment and injustice therein.Usman who decamped alongside other 4,000 APC members in Kankia Local Government Area said the APC had neglected them.''I remained suspended for 14 months after which I petitioned to the APC Northwest where it directed for the withdrawal of the suspension, but the state headquarters refused to comply", he added.Also speaking, the party's 2015 gubernatorial candidate, Musa Nashuni, said that PDP as a party has learnt a lot since the last general election and will build on that to bounce back.On his part,the state PDP chairman, Salisu Majigiri assured the new entrants of equal opportunities within the party noting that 'we are committed towards reclaiming our lost mandate'.All efforts to reach the APC chairman, Shittu Shittu for response proved abortive.