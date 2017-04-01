The slogan “Lagos Is A Land For All” is not a fluke. It’s probably in Lagos more than any other city in Nigeria that people’s desires and aspirations are easily met through a dint of hardwork and tenacity.





It’s only in Lagos that a man rises from obscurity to become an overnight success.









It’s in Lagos that a man comes with a mere “Ghana Must Go” and in few years time through hardwork becomes a multimillionaire providing jobs for hundreds of his fellow compatriots .









In Lagos, dreams don’t die.









In the second part of our Lagos @ 50 series, we bring to you another set of ICONs who though their tenacity ,dedication to duty and hardwork have excelled beyond their own imagination.









We Present Gen Mobolaji Johnson rtd, first Military Governor of Lagos State, Seasoned Broadcaster Soni Irabor,an Edo Man,Jim Ovia an Igbo man from Delta State ,the founder of one of Africa’s fastest growing Banks Zenith. Oluaye Kwan 1,seasoned Fuji artiste of note.









Others are Queen Salawa Abeni.The Asiwaju of Africa,the face of modern Lagos,Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Mr Akinwunmi Ambode who is building a reputation as one of the most vibrant Governors in Nigeria.









Nobel laureate and Chairman Organizing Committee of Lagos @ 50,Prof Wole Soyinka



