A high-ranking member of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Mr Bulama Kailani Mohammed Metele, has surrendered to 145 Task Force Battalion, 5 Brigade troops at Damasak.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Saturday in Maiduguri said that Metele, from Tumbun Bera in Borno, belonged to Mamman Nur’s faction of the terrorist group under the leadership of Abu Mustapha.

He said that Metele was of serial number 253 on the Nigerian Army’s wanted Boko Haram terrorists poster produced recently.

“He is currently undergoing further interrogation,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Usman said that two suspected Boko Haram terrorists carrying out surveillance on Kareto and Dangalti villages had been arrested by troops of 158 Task Force Battalion of 5 Brigade based on information.

According to him, preliminary investigation shows that they are on a reconnaissance mission to facilitate a possible attack on the communities.

Source :NAN

