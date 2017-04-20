AIG ADERANTI WITH LAGOS POLICE BOSS OWOSENI AT AN EVENT

Assistant Inspector General of Police Cornelius Kayode Aderanti, mni has resumed duty as the 19th Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Kano. Before his redeployment, he was the AIG in charge of Zone 2, Lagos and takes over from AIG Adamu Ibrahim, who has since been redeployed to Zone 2, Lagos.





With his new appointment, AIG Aderanti, mni supervises activities of the Nigeria Police in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.





AIG Aderanti, mni who hails from Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State studied Sociology at the University of Ibadan after which he joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1984.





His other previous postings include: Deputy Defence Adviser (Police) Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations; Head Interpol Abuja; Director of Peace Keeping Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Ports Authority Police (PAP) Western Ports; CP Lagos Command amongst others.



