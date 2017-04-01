Lawyers to the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, on Tuesday filed an application at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the 21 people arrested by the Nigeria Police in connection with the crisis between some indigenous Ife people and Hausa-Fulani settlers in Ile-Ife, Osun State, and requested for N1 billion damages.





Afenifere, in the suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/S/3/2017 with a 10-paragraph declaration in the originating summon, said: “The sum N1,000,000,000 damages for the unlawful and unconstitutional arrest and detention of the applicants individually and collectively; for the psychological and emotional trauma that their families are being subjected to for almost one months and for the unlawfully parading them as common criminals without filing any charge against them talk less of trial or conviction.”





It also prayed the court to declare their arrests as illegal and unconstitutional, adding that their arrest was “an unlawful violation of the applicants constitutionally guaranteed and protected right to dignity of human person and presumption of innocence under sections 34 and 36(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) for the respondents, either by themselves or through their agents, officers, howsoever described, to parade the applicants as common criminals to both print and electronic media houses, when they have not been charged to court and convicted of any criminal offence.”



