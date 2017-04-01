Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, M.D has decided to use his own hands to ruin his life, having studied tirelessly in one of the best American universities to become a certified Orthopedic Surgeon, the inability of Ozumba, a happily married man to control his 'libido' has landed him in huge trouble that has affected his medical career, family reputation and also bring opprobrium to Nigeria-being his original place of birth.The incidence happened few days ago in McKinney, Texas. African-American communities and Nigerians in the Diaspora had been asking what could have made this man with a good, white-collar paying job to fall from grace to grass? Police Investigators and affidavit evidence showed Ozumba was found to have committed charges of sexual assault.He was arrested by the police, his medical practice license suspended by Texas Medical Board Disciplinary Panel to avert his continuation in the practice of medicine which poses a continuing threat to public welfare.According to disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board that temporarily suspended Ozumba's medical license, it states: "WE have suspended the Texas medical license of orthopedic surgeon, Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, M.D., on Friday after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” Ozumba faces two charges of sexual assault.McKinney police arrested him precisely on March 31 and booked him at the Collin County Jail, where his bail was set at $50,000.By : BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, Nigeriastandardnewspaper.com