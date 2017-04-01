Select Menu

» » » $43m ALLEGATION:FEMI FANI KAYODE IS MAD..ROTIMI AMAECHI
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, April 15, 2017 / comment : 0

An aide to Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, David Iyofor has described former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode as a “mad man” in need of help for linking the Minister to the $43m the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, uncovered in a property in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Following the discovery of the huge sum, Fani-Kayode, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had claimed that the property housing the money was owned by Amaechi. 

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet had said, “The $43 million is Rotimi Amaechi’s. He owns the flat it was found in too. NIA story is fake news! NIA does not keep cash in Minister’s flats!”

But responding to Fani-Kayode’s tweet, Iyofor, in a statement on his twitter handle wrote, “FAKE NEWS. Show us the title documents with Amaechi’s name as the owner or shut up. When normal peeps talk, this one also wants to talk. SMH.”

“Someone will just sniff something then comes on Twitter to rant incomprehensible nonsense. Some fellows really need help, serious help.

“Lying out rightly to defame someone is not politics but pure madness. I just hope someone has not stopped taking his meds.”

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
