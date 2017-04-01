Minister of Transport ,Rotimi Amaechi is seeking a payment of N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million ) Naira as compensation from former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode over alleged defamation of character on his recent online publication linking the former Rivers State Governor to the seized $43m recovered at Ikoyi Lagos.In addition ,he has given the former Minister a seven day ultimatum to formally publish an apology in five national newspapers retracting the story.This was contained in a letter written to the ex Minister by Amaechi's counsel Lateef Fagbemi SAN.In the same breadth ,Amaechi has also demanded a sum of N750,000,000 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Million ) Naira as compensation from the SA New Media to Governor Ayodele Fayose,Lere Olayinka over same publication.Lere is also expected to publish an unreserved apology to Amaechi in five National Newspapers within seven days or risk litigation.Amaechi in the letter a copy which was sent to CKN News denied ownership of the money as well as the building.He also went further to deny having any amorous relationship with Ms Mo Abudu .According to him,"i am not the owner of the building ,neither do i have any property anywhere in Lagos.I am a responsible man that believes in one man ,one wife.I don't have a girlfriend.The letter stated that should both individuals failed to honour the request of Amaechi,the law firm would have no other option than to institute action against them.