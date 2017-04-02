



Two members of a 3-man gang, who posed as prospective passengers to kill an Uber driver have been arrested by the police in Lagos State.





The two suspects Osaro Egbomrewen and Michael Eyeoekpe were arrested by the operatives of the Anti-kidnapping squad of the Lagos State Police Command.

The state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni, who paraded the suspects before newsmen on Tuesday said that the police were on the hunt of the third member of the gang.

The suspect had reportedly chartered a Uber Kia Rio saloon car with the Registration No KTU 594DM driven Nnobosa Emmanuel from Ogba to Oke Ira of the state.

It was gathered that the arrested suspect and a certain Destiny, who is on the run, had told the driver to take them to Obawole area of Fagba, where he was killed.

Police investigations revealed that the suspected used a belt to strangulate the driver to death and drove his vehicle to Edo State.

The state police commissioner said that the police were working on a report of a missing Uber driver, when the suspects were arrested.

CP Owoseni said the “suspects who posed as passengers strangled the Uber driver and dumped his remains at Ogba and the vehicle was taken to Delta State where it was recovered and the suspects arrested.”

He also stated that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court and assured that the third member of the gang would be arrested.

One of the suspects, thirty one-year-old Egbomrewen said, “We are three that participated in the killing of the driver.”

The suspect continued that, “I and Michael met at Ogba where I went to drink and we became friends, I told him how difficult things were for me that I needed to relocate to Benin to start all over because things were not moving well for me in Lagos.”

“It was at this point that Michael told me about a deal that could fetch me some money that we could get a car and then sell it to his boss.”

Egbomrewen also added that “Michael then told me about one Alex who had a vehicle and we agreed to meet the following day, since then we have being meeting discussing how to buy the vehicle.”

He continued, “On the fateful day the Uber driver came, I was with Michael in his office and his friend Destiny was with him but I don’t know if he discussed the vehicle deal with Destiny.”

The suspect also said “Around 9:30p.m, we called the Uber driver to come pick us at Tantalizer eatery at Ogba, I and Destiny were inside the vehicle with the driver, but Michael was outside.”

“I was holding the belt, immediately I put the belt across the driver’s neck, Destiny dragged the belt and we strangled him, when we were satisfied that he was dead, we took his corpse to Oremeji Street and dumped him in front of a church around 10:30pm without anybody noticing us,” the suspect confessed.

Egbomrewen also narrated, “After killing the driver, we took the vehicle to Michael’s boss to sell the vehicle and he enquired on how we got it but when we told him that we killed the owner, he said we should take the car away.”