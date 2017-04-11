Toyin Adeola Sogbesan a seasoned broadcaster who left her Abeokuta home in Ogun State has been declared missing.
She has not been seen since she left home yesterday .
The Ogun State Police command have been contacted but said they cannot give
a Police report on the incident until after 24 hours
