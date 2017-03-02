Esi showing off his back,to prove circulating picture was fake

A corps member, Esi Uwakwe, who was beaten by a police officer in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, for allegedly punishing a student in Nasara Standard Academy, has been withdrawn and redeployed to Anambra State.





The National Youth Service Corps added that 11 other corps members serving in the school have been transferred for security reasons.





The NYSC said Uwakwe reported that he punished the pupil because she insulted him, hissed in the class and wrote “nonsense test” on her examination script.





The NYSC Director of Welfare and Inspectorate, Bose Okakwu, made the clarifications on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, contrary to reports, the corps member was not brutalised, as there were no injuries inflicted on him.





Okakwu said the corps member, who was invited to Abuja, stated that he was “only” slapped by the police officer and detained for six hours.





Okakwu said, “The corps member who posted it on Facebook has admitted that he was moved to do that. We have all his confessional statements in print. He has pleaded for leniency, but the NYSC is looking into the matter.





“We have removed Uwakwe from the school because when we asked if he was comfortable remaining in the state, he said he would rather leave.





“His relocation has been approved and the corps member is out of Zamfara State.



