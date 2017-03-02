Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, March 18, 2017


Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said that the Senate lacks the power to compel Hameed Ali to wear Customs uniform.

Falana, in an interview , said there was no law stipulating that the Comptroller-General of Customs must wear the Nigerian Custom Service’s uniform.

He added that, although Ali was the Comptroller-General of Customs, the retired military officer was not a member of the service.

Falana said, “With respect to the customs service, its officers are required to wear uniforms. But since the CGC is not a serving customs officer the senate lacks the vires to force him to wear any uniform.

“The suit challenging the legal validity of Col. Hameed Ali’s appointment has been dismissed on the ground that the President has the power to appoint a non-customs officer to head the customs service. Since the court has held that he is not a customs officer, Col. Ali cannot be made to wear any uniform.

“I challenge the Senate to refer to any law that supports the wearing of uniform by the head of customs service, who is not a serving customs officer.”
 
Source:Punch

