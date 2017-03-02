After 17 years of trouble filled marriage, a Lagos Island Customary Court, South West Nigeria, yester day, Thursday March 2, 2017, formally dissolved the marriage between Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne Emma.

The court ordered the estranged lovers to go their different ways.

The three-man panel presided by Chief Awo Awosola, dissolved the marriage while delivering judgment in a petition filed by Suzanne.

Other members of the panel are Mrs. Opeyemi Olanrewaju and Mr Kehinde Jacob Olayinka.

The court while delivering judgment in the suit marked LCC/15/2015, filed by Suzanne against Emeka Ike, said “from all evidence before the court, the marriage between the couple had broken down, and it is irreconcilable, consequently, the marriage is hereby dissolved”.

The court granted Emeka Ike custody of the four children, but ordered that their mother should be granted unhindered access to them.

The court also stated that any party that is dissatisfied with the judgment should appeal within 30 days.

The court also received a photocopy of a bank draft of N300,000 dated July 20, 2016, which Suzanne used in refunding the bride price, paid to her family during their marriage.

Suzanne, in her petition accused Emeka Ike of beating her incessantly, molestation, and torture, which she said she could no longer endure.

But Emeka in his response, pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage. He denied ever beating, molesting or torturing his wife. He informed the court that his wife had moved out of their matrimonial home five times without any reason.

He also told the court that the only time the devil entered their marriage, was when his wife paid the children’s school fees.

Suzanne who said she is not thinking of a second marriage, advised other women who are going through what she experienced, to be bold.

The separated couple had their marriage contracted at Alagbole area, Lagos, in 2000

The dissolved marriage is blessed with four children.