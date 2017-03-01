Amina Yusuf, a suspected suicide bomber, who was paraded by the military in Maiduguri on Wednesday, has revealed that she failed to detonate her explosive because she wanted security operatives to capture herThe 17-year-old suicide bomber told reporters that she was abducted five years ago alongside her parents in Madagali in Adamawa after an attack on the village.“I was abducted alongside my parents in Madagali in Adamawa state after the terrorists attacked our village.We were taken to a camp in the bush where we were forcefully indoctrinated by the group,” she said.The suspected suicide bomber alleged that her parents were killed after they had refused to be indoctrinated“My parents were executed because they did not join the group,” she said.“I was married off to a Boko Haram militant with whom I lived in the camp.“One day I was asked to wear the bombs and taken to Maiduguri with an instruction that I detonate the bomb where there is large crowd.“They said I should press the button but I refused and allowed security men to capture me alive.“My four siblings are still with the terrorists in the camp.”Lucky Irabor, theatre commander of operation Lafiya Dole, had presented her along with two unindentified others to reporters.