Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, March 10, 2017 / comment : 0

Buhari and Osinbajo on his arrival at Aso Rock today
President Muhammadu Buhari who returned to the country today may ask his his Vice to continue to act as Acting President while he takes a weekend  rest.

Buhari who was in London for 51 days due to ill health ,flew into Kaduna in the early hours of this money before he was flown by a Chopper to Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

A frail looking Buhari thanked everyone for their prayers.Apart from God,he said his military training has been of immense benefit to fight his ailing health.

He transmitted a letter to the National Assembly empowering his Vice as Acting President.

It is expected that any time next week,he ll have to also inform the National Assembly of his return and desire to take over office fully.

Until that is fully done,Osinbajo is expected to continue to act according to an Aso Rock insider who spoke with CKN News on condition anonymity.

According to him,its a Friday already and the President will like to use the weekend to rest fully in readiness for work next week.

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
