» » WHO OWNS THE N49M CASH INTERCEPTED AT KADUNA AIRPORT?
Posted date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Kaduna Zonal office, on Tuesday intercepted a sum of N49million in five large 150kg sacks.

According to the EFCC, the sacks were intercepted following a tip off.

“During a routine baggage screening, five sacks were sighted unattended and without tags containing fresh bulk items suspected to be money,” the anti-graft agency said in a statement.

“Upon examination, the bags were found to contain fresh crispy naira notes of N200 denomination in 20 bundles totaling forty million naira and N50 denomination in 180 bundles totaling nine million naira with seal purportedly emanating from the Nigeria Security and Minting Plc as seen in the labeled sealed packs.”

The EFCC said investigation was ongoing “to unravel the culprits behind the attempted illegal movement of the cash”.

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
