According to a source who spoke to CKN News,though the activist cum Journalist has been flown to Lagos to face interogation and probale prosecution,none of his friends and family members have been able to trace his whereabout.
Below was a Press statement initially issued by his lawyer when he was arrested
Journalist And Activist, Fejiro Oliverr Arrested By Police Over Anti-Corruption Protest Against Former Governor Uduaghan
Delta State-born journalist and activist, Mr. Tega Samson Oghenedoro popularly known by his pen name, Fejiro Oliver, was arrested at about 8:45 PM on Thursday 16th March, 2017 by men of the Nigeria Police Force from the Delta State Police Command, ostensibly on the orders and instigation of the immediate past governor of Delta State, Mr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.
The plain-clothed policemen who were four (4) in number arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in company of one Mr. Prince Kpokpogri who was himself arrested in Delta State before he was forcefully used to trail Tega, his associate to his base in Uyo. Tega was then driven by the policemen in a vehicle with Kpokpogri from Uyo to Delta State.
Available information from the wife of the arrested journalist who contacted me shortly after her husband's arrest indicates that the arrest is in connection with the recent anti-corruption protest by concerned citizens of Delta State both at home and in the diaspora calling for the investigation, arrest and prosecution of Mr. Uduaghan over his alleged mismanagement of the resources of Delta State during his tenure as the governor of the state.
Mr. Tega (Fejiro) who is the publisher of an online media, Secrets Reporters, has been at the forefront of the recent anti-Uduaghan protest in Delta State and abroad. The Delta protest which was initially scheduled to hold on the 28th of February, 2017 in Asaba was postponed after he was invited to a meeting by the Delta State Commissioner of Police who urged that the protest be cancelled due to likelihood of security breach. The postponement became necessary after Pro-Uduaghan protesters wrote a letter to the police indicating their intention to hold a counter/solidarity protest in support of Mr. Uduaghan, on the same date.
On 8th March, 2017 Tega mobilised other concerned citizens of Delta State and proceeded to the Delta State Governor's office where they displayed various placards and banners and called for probe into the management of resources during the administration of Uduaghan.
We demand that the Nigeria Police Force should offer immediate explanation on the legal basis for the arrest of Messrs. Tega and Kpokpogri. It is important for the police to ensure that their constitutional rights are protected, including their rights to remain silent, and be given free access to legal practitioner(s) of their choices, etc.
The police should not allow Mr. Uduaghan or any other person or persons to use it as a witch-hunting tool against perceived critics and opponents. We therefore ask the police to either release or charge them to court within the next 24 hours.
Inibehe Effiong, Esq.
