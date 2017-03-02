

He said some of the retired military officers formed the military wing of the PDP for the party to rule for 60 years.



According to Babangida: “The PDP remains the only acceptable party to Nigerians at all levels regardless of religious or tribal affiliation.



“The current crisis that has bedevilled the party is a test, but the PDP will overcome it and come out stronger.

“The concept of the PDP to rule for 60 years is from the formation stage.



“I saw the PDP as IRA (Irish Republican Army).



“We took a lot of interest.



“When I say we, I mean my bosses, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, Olusegun Obasanjo, myself, General Aliyu Mohammed.



“We started it.



“We are the military wing of the PDP.



“I termed us the IRA military wing of the PDP.



“I thank God we came up with the old concept.



“I believe one of our compatriots who said PDP will rule for 60 years.



“I believe when the party overcomes this challenge, it has the capacity to rule the country for the next 60 years.



“This is because the PDP has been accepted from top to bottom because their presence has been felt and accepted by the people.



“But you still need to work very hard to get to the top again

.

“I am happy that you people are trying to put the PDP back together again and I still believe that two-party system is the right choice for Nigeria because it gives room for choice.”

