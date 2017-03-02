Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » VISA RESTRICTION:STOP TRAVELING TO US FOR NOW...FG WARNS NIGERIANS
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, March 07, 2017 / comment : 0

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the US to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear.

A statement in Abuja by Dabiri-Erewa's media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by the office of the SSA.

"In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria."

"In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled," she said.

Dabiri -Erewa said that "no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities."

The Presidential aide said that the statement "is only to advise Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy."

She, however, reminded Nigerians in the Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú