The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the US to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear.
A statement in Abuja by Dabiri-Erewa's media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports received by the office of the SSA.
"In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of
Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent
back to the Nigeria."
"In such cases reported to the office, such
affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight
and their visas were cancelled," she said.
Dabiri -Erewa said that "no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities."
The Presidential aide said that the statement "is only to advise
Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to
consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new
immigration policy."
She, however, reminded Nigerians in the
Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries
and be good ambassadors of the country.
