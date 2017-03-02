Late veteran journalist and politician Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba has been buried in his hometown in Kogi State less than 24 hours after his death in an armed robbery attack along the Akure Abuja road.Onukaba who was returning from the 80th birthday of fomer President Olusegun Obasanjo according to report met his untimely death during the robbery attack.The cyberspace has been awashed with tributes .Here is a brief profile of the robust and articulate media personality