Fayose said, “If their problem is that they are looking for a credible person who can help them convince Nigerians that all is well with our President, I’m their best bet.



“Let the President speak with me. If I tell Nigerians that the President spoke with me, Nigerians will believe.



“Since they are eager for the President to speak to people; believing in this way to convince Nigerians that their President is hale and hearty, let President Buhari talk to me. I can be reached on 08035024994. I am credible and Nigerians will believe me,” he said.



According to him, Nigerians are getting suspicious of all the purported visits to Buhari in London as well as his telephone conversations with international figures who Nigerians cannot trust to give a true and unbiased report about the President’s state of health.

Source:Punch

