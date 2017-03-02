A 100-level student of Chemistry Education has died after allegedly going out with an unidentified man last week.





The female student identified as Temitope Omolara was said to have returned to the campus after the outing feeling sick, with her friends reporting that she was seen vomiting on a number of occasions.

Temitope was said to have finally died at an undisclosed hospital outside the campus on Thursday. Her remains were buried on Friday.

Details of the circumstances leading to her death still remain fuzzy. The university authority, Sunday evening, reacted to a tweet, which alleged that the student had died at the university’s medical centre.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Toyin Adebule, also discredited claims in the tweet that the school had ejected some students from their halls of residence in connection with the incident.

The statement read: “Information available so far indicates that she called someone (some say, relations, others say male) to come and pick her from the hall. Later information filtered into the hall on Friday that she had died.

“I wish to state that the story about the Medical Centre is false. Definitely, the incident did not happen in the medical centre contrary to the claim in the Twitter massage.

“Lastly, there is no formal report from the hall to the DSA on the incident. Therefore, no action could have been taken to eject the bona fide student as claimed.

“Let me state categorically here that no student has been ejected from the hall over this matter. At this moment our thoughts are with the family.”

