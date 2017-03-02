The troops have neutralized quite a number of the attackers and those that escaped with gun shot wounds are being pursued.



So far, the troops have recovered 3 vehicles and large quantity of arms and ammunition.



We shall give you further details after the pursuit and mop up operation.



Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman



Director Army Public Relations

Troops of 8 Task Force Division, Operation LAFIYA DOLE have thwarted attack of Magumeri town, Borno State Wednesday evening.The terrorists who came with some vehicles at about 6.00pm attempted to set the town ablaze and kill the residents but the timely intervention of the troops prevented that mishap.