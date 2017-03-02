Select Menu

TROOPS REPEL BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS ATTACK ON MAGUMERI
Posted date: Thursday, March 16, 2017


Troops of 8 Task Force Division, Operation LAFIYA DOLE have thwarted attack of Magumeri town, Borno State Wednesday evening.

The terrorists who came with some vehicles at about 6.00pm attempted to set the town ablaze and kill the residents but the timely intervention of the troops prevented that mishap.

The troops have neutralized quite a number of the attackers and those that escaped with gun shot wounds are being pursued.

So far, the troops have recovered 3 vehicles and large quantity of arms and ammunition.

We shall give you further details after the pursuit and mop up operation.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations

