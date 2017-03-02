for troops along Ajiri-Dikwa road.

The patrol team engaged the terrorists and neutralized one of them and recovered an AK-47 rifle, 1 Magazine, 47 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and belt links.



Unfortunately one soldier sustained injury during the operation.



The gallant soldier has been evacuated to military hospital and he is responding to treatment.





Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman



Director Army Public Relations

Troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE, carried out a fighting patrol towards Boskoro, Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State where it was believed, a sleeper cell of Boko Haram terrorists was hibernating.While advancing, the troops came in contact with some elements of the terrorists suspected to be in staging area to lay ambush