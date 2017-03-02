

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, has stated that Nigerians are not facing hunger as widely reported in some foreign media.



Ogbeh was apparently reacting to a recent report by the three UN agencies: Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), that famine was imminent in the country.



Ogbeh said it was impossible for Nigeria to face famine or starvation because the country remained a major source of food for other African countries like Sudan, Libya and Chad.



“I think there’s a danger of mixing the situation in the North East with the situation nationwide.



“I have seen that on CNN- starvation in Somalia and Nigeria and then they go on to talk about civil commotion in the North East.



“I don’t think the rest of Nigeria is facing any threat of famine. That is not true and I think these agencies have to be a little more careful in their prognoses. ‎



“LI think there are challenges in the North-East because this is a huge part of Nigeria which, for five years, has not engaged in food production.”



At the same forum, Ogbeh said a bag of fertiliser would soon cost less than N6,000 and added that there were efforts to establish extension offices in all the local government areas of the country.



He said, “We’ve just signed an agreement with Morocco, the president and a few of us went to Morocco and had a good agreement for phosphate imports. Morocco has the largest deposit of phosphate in the world.



“And, with potassium, those two form the three major ingredients in agriculture, although the soil contains 16 nutrients for the plants, the three big ones are nitrogen, potassium and phosphate.



“Adding all these up with the fertiliser we are getting from Morocco, we will put fertiliser on the market now for less than N6,000.”



He said for many years, Nigeria failed to realise that herdsmen were also farmers.



“When we were busy making plans and supporting cassava and maize farmers, we did not make any provision for herdsmen.



“Ironically, as far back as 200 years ago, Sultan Mohammed Bello of Sokoto expressed fears on what is happening now.



“He said roaming of Fulani herdsmen, to look for grasses for their cattle, was not a way that could be sustained.



“We had grazing reserves in this country before and the cows were then properly fed and taken care of.

“When I was appointed as the minister, I suggested grass planting by importing grass, but I was called all sorts of names. But you can’t have grazing reserves without grass.



“Brazil took grass from Africa 25 years ago and now, they are exporting same grass to Saudi Arabia. South Arabia has the largest dairy farm in the world; they have about 135,000 cows in one farm. They have the most comfortable cows in an air-conditioned environment.



“The blenders will ensure the distribution and the new scheme we are going to embark upon from the middle of this year is that there should be an extension office in every local government area.



“The office would be a depot for inputs and also an office for scientists who help the farmer when the farmer has problems”, he added.