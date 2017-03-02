Management of Nigeria’s fastest rising online newspaper, TheNewsGuru.com , (TNG), has announced the commencement of a daily, multi platform, news broadcast, TNG News Hour.





7pm and 8pm , Monday to Thursday , a comedic, pidgin English version, airs at the same time between Friday and Sunday . According to TheNewsGuru.com publisher, Mr Mideno Bayagbon, while TNG News Hour is broadcast betweento, a comedic, pidgin English version, airs at the same time betweenand





TheNewsGuru.com which is gradually establishing itself as the go to platform by Nigeria's Smart Audience, says the

TNG News Hour is recorded at TheNewsGuru.com Television Studios daily.





TNG News Hour broadcast, give a bird's eye view, a news round up of the day's main news stories for Nigeria’s smart audience on the move.





site, Facebook and Instagram. It is also distributed directly to its 286,000 WhatsApp subscribers. Anchored by Sarah Opere, Kehinde Ajose and Ediri Oyibo, TNG News Hour is aired on TheNewsGuru.com multi platform channels: TNGtv, Youtube, TheNewsGuru.com site, Facebook and Instagram. It is also distributed directly to its 286,000 WhatsApp subscribers.





management also announced the emergence of TNG Unscripted, a weekly youth discussion forum, where burning issues affecting the youths, across the globe, are tabled and discussed by a compendium of young adults, in a robust and engaging way . Apart from this, TheNewsGuru.com management also announced the emergence of TNG Unscripted, a weekly youth discussion forum, where burning issues affecting the youths, across the globe, are tabled and discussed by a compendium of young adults, in a robust and engaging way .





Live comments are integrated making it one of Nigeria’s most interactive young adults discussion programme on air.



