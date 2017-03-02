Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, March 07, 2017



Management of Nigeria’s fastest rising online newspaper, TheNewsGuru.com, (TNG), has announced the commencement of a daily, multi platform, news broadcast, TNG News Hour. 

According to TheNewsGuru.com publisher, Mr Mideno Bayagbon, while TNG News Hour is broadcast between 7pm and 8pmMondayto Thursday, a comedic, pidgin English version, airs at the same time between Friday and Sunday.

 TheNewsGuru.com which is gradually establishing itself as the go to platform by Nigeria's  Smart Audience, says the
TNG News Hour is recorded at TheNewsGuru.com Television Studios daily. 

TNG News Hour broadcast, give a  bird's eye view, a news round up of the day's main news stories for Nigeria’s smart audience on the move. 

Anchored by Sarah Opere, Kehinde Ajose and Ediri Oyibo, TNG News Hour is aired on TheNewsGuru.com multi platform channels: TNGtv,  Youtube, TheNewsGuru.com site, Facebook and Instagram. It is also distributed directly to its 286,000 WhatsApp subscribers. 

Apart from this, TheNewsGuru.com management also announced the emergence of TNG Unscripted, a weekly youth discussion forum, where burning issues affecting the youths, across the globe, are tabled and discussed by a compendium of young adults, in a robust and engaging way . 

Live comments are integrated making it one of Nigeria’s most interactive young adults discussion programme on air.

