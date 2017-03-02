The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the telecom industry contributed 8.9 per cent to the National Gross Domestic Product of the country against the 8.6 per cent in 2015.





Speaking at the commission’s special day at the ongoing 38th Kaduna International Trade Fair yesterday, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the commission, Prof Umar Danbata, said the number of telecom’s subscribers continues to grow exponentially with the sector contributing towards job creation and GPD growth in Nigeria.





Represented by the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Mr. Ephraim Nwokenneya, the EVC said the commission has declared 2017 as a special year for the Nigerian telecoms consumer.





He assured that the commission is committed to strengthening its regulatory function to ensure fair competition and sustainable growth of the telecoms market adding, “We believe that huge opportunities still exist for private sector investment and growth for the market.”









