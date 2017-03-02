Falana in a statement, cited as an example to back his claim the decision by the Senate not to screen the 27 newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners until Mr. Ibrahim Magu had been removed from office as the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.



He also said the summon issued on the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Itse Sagay (SAN) by the Senate because the professor of law criticised it was informed by the atmosphere of impunity that seemed to have enveloped the Red Chamber.



He added that Senate also violated settled principles of law by suspending Senator Ndume for six months on Wednesday.



He advised the Senate to reverse itself on the issues, failing which the executive arm of government must “adopt decisive measures” to stop the alleged impunity in the National Assembly.



He said, “In view of the settled state of the law as expatiated upon in the aforementioned cases the Senate is advised to reverse its illegal decisions and quickly return to the path of constitutionalism in the interest of lasting democracy in the country.



“However, if the Senate remains intransigent the Executive branch of the government should adopt decisive measures to terminate the rein of impunity in the National Assembly.”

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive arm of the Federal Government to “adopt decisive measures to terminate the rein of impunity in the National Assembly.”He said on Wednesday that recent developments in the Senate showed that the upper legislative chamber had thrown caution to the wind.