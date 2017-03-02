Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » SPANISH GOVT APPOINTS MINISTER OF SEX
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, March 03, 2017 / comment : 0

The Spanish Government has appointed a Minister of Sex in order to boost the nation’s declining population.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy confirmed Edelmira Barreira as the country’s top sex official.

With this move, the government hopes to boost Spain’s falling birth rate, which is one of the lowest in the developed world.

The Spanish government revealed that the move is aimed at getting Spaniards produce more babies.
Experts have however attributed the decline in birth rate among Spaniards to long working hours and the culture of eating late at night.

Spain in recent years has recorded declining birth rates which according to reports places it among developing countries with the lowest index.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú