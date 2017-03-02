With this move, the government hopes to boost Spain’s falling birth rate, which is one of the lowest in the developed world.



Experts have however attributed the decline in birth rate among Spaniards to long working hours and the culture of eating late at night.



The Spanish Government has appointed a Minister of Sex in order to boost the nation’s declining population.Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy confirmed Edelmira Barreira as the country’s top sex official.