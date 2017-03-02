During their first visit to the office on Monday, the aggrieved individuals gave Amnesty a 24-hour ultimatum to leave Nigeria.



There are indications that the protest is being sponsored, and the picture seemed to lend credence to this.



Amnesty International has been having a running battle with the Military especially the Army over what it termed extral judicial killings of innocent Nigerians especially members of IPOB an allegation vehemently denied by the Army.



The Army through the Chief of Army Staff recently set up an investigative panel to look into the allegations.



Some of the protesters who laid siege to the Nigerian head office of Amnesty International in Abuja were caught while collecting money from supposed organisers of the exercise.The protesters had converged on the Unity Fountain in the federal capital territory (FCT) after spending hours at the office of the human rights body in Maitama.