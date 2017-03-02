Select Menu

» » » SGF TO FOLLOW CUSTOM'S BOSS FOOTSTEP,SET TO SHUN SENATE INVITATION
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, March 23, 2017 / comment : 0

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, will not appear before a Senate Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in Northeast on Thursday.

Mr. Lawal had earlier been indicted for alleged fraud by the committee and the Senate, who called for his removal.

He was found culpable by the Senate for his alleged role in a grass-cutting N200 million contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a letter to the Senate, however defended Mr. Lawal saying he was not given fair hearing, thus necessitating the new summons.

Mr. Lawal has gone to court challenging his summon and indicated he will not appear on today.

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News.
