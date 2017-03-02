d the Senate to court over the probe.



Lawal, in the letter to the committee, said he would not appear before the probe panel today.



But in another letter dated March 22, 2017, the SGF said he would not be able to appear before the panel “primarily because of a pressing engagement of government which clashed with the date and time of the hearing.”



Sani, after reading the second letter from Lawal, said the panel would fix a new date for the SGF to appear.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal, has made a U-turn on his legal action against the Senate on its probe into the alleged management of funds meant for the rehabilitation of the North-East.Lawal has urged the Senate to reschedule his appearance before its Ad Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East which is carrying out the investigation.The SGF, in the letter to the upper chamber on Wednesday, had said he had dragge