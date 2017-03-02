Select Menu

Posted date: Wednesday, March 08, 2017



The wife of embattled General Overseer of Omega fire ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman  has come to his  defense in a new viral video.

Mrs.  Lizzy Suleman said that her husband’s persecution is the handiwork of some political bug wigs.

She said, “Since the day my husband said they should stop the killing of Christians, those who are not happy with that statement are doing everything possible to pull down the lord’s anointed.”

Lizzy stated that her husband is not promiscuous as she has known him for 19 years “I don’t like media appearance but for the purpose of clarity, I have to speak.
I have known my husband for the past 19 years and if you are living with a man who is promiscuous or adulterous, you will know, especially if you are an intelligent woman.

“I have to appear like this to address this because it is a woman-to-woman talk.



