» » » SENATE TO SUMMON ABU OVER DINO MELAYE'S CERTIFICATE
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, March 27, 2017 / comment : 0

The Senate will this week invite the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University to clear the controversy about alleged certificate scandal involving the chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye.


A source said that the summon will clear air on the lingering controversy.

The source said, “The Senate is inviting the authorities of the Universities Dino Melaye said he attended. Specifically, the Senate is inviting Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to clear the controversy.

The truth will be cleared by ABU this week. All the allegations are rubbish, ABU will not offer anybody admission with three credits.”

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
