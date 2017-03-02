A source said that the summon will clear air on the lingering controversy.
The source said, “The Senate is inviting the authorities of the Universities Dino Melaye said he attended. Specifically, the Senate is inviting Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to clear the controversy.
The truth will be cleared by ABU this week. All the allegations are rubbish, ABU will not offer anybody admission with three credits.”
