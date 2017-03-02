After his refusal to appear before it today,the Senate approved the following recommendations against the person of the Comptroller General of Customs,Col Hameed Ali rtd1. That Nigeria Customs Service is urged to cancel the retroactive policy on duties collection immediately. Duties should only be collected on point of entry.2. Senate condemns AGF Abubakar Malami for trying to stop Senate from performing its constitutional duties.3. That Senate do hereby declare CG Hameed Ali as unfit to hold public office. Calls for his resignation from office.4. That a letter containing all resolutions attached should be written to the presidency.5. That the resolutions be sent to House of Representatives for concurrence so as to ensure it will be a National Assembly decision.