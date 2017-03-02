tor Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno).



Ndume said the privileges of senators were breached by the two allegations, which he said were published by some national dailies.



Ndume said in the past, former leaders of the National Assembly such as Salisu Buhari, Aminu Bello Masari, Adolphus Wabara, Evens Ewerem and Dimejo Bankole were all investigated when matters like this came up.



He therefore prayed that the matter be referred to the Senate committee on ethics and privileges to probe the matter for senators to be cleared on the matter.



Consequently, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, referred the matter to the committee to investigate and report back in four weeks.

Meanwhile Senator Bukola Saraki has issued this statement via his spokesman on the matter





In a press statement, Olaniyonu said from the facts and documents about the seized vehicle, it is obvious that the Senate President has nothing to do with the importation of any vehicle.



"A supplier was engaged by the Senate to supply a vehicle. While transferring the vehicle between Lagos and Abuja, it was impounded by the Customs. We believe that is an issue between the supplier and the Customs because the Senate has not taken delivery. So, why is somebody trying to drag in the name of Saraki into the issue.



"The documents on the vehicle are there for the general public to view and make their conclusions. Now, that the matter has been referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, all the facts will be out", Olaniyonu stated.



Signed

Yusuph Olaniyonu

Special Adviser (Media and Publicity)

