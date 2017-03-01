The Directorate of State Security, DSS may have decided to delibrately forget ex militant, Selky Torughedi in their dingy cell for trumped up charges over six months after a federal high court in Abuja ordered that he should be freed for want of evidence.





This indication is rife against the background of a declaration made by the Director General of the DSS at the senate budget defense a fortnight ago.





Asked by a member of the finance and appropriation committee if it was indeed true that the DSS has a perchance for defying court orders by detaining people in their cell even when the courts had ruled that such persons should be set free, the DG denied the allegation saying unequivocally that the only person they had in their detention in a contentious circumstance was Col, Sambo dasuki (rtd).





Whereas, Selki Torughedi, an ex militant who was arrested by the DSS sometime in June 2016 for alleged membership of the Niger Delta Avengers (a self-styled group that claimed responsibilities for several bombings and vandalization of oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region) was acquitted by a federal high court in August 2016 but he is still being detained by the DSS in their head office in Asokoro Abuja even without any fresh charge or appeal against the ruling.





Apparently worried by this fresh development of seeming perpetual detention of Selky Torughedi buoyed by the narratives of denial by his abductors ( the secret police), counsel to the victim, Barrister, Emeka Uchegbulam haschosen to pushed the frontiers of his agitations for the enforcement of the fundamental human rights and the release of his client, Selki Torughedi.





Emeka Uchegbulam, last week, wrote a passionate letter to the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo cataloguing the ordeal of Selki Torughedi in the hands of the DSS and how the state security has refused to obey court orders acquitting his client nor appeal the judgment over six months after the order was given.





The letter informed the acting president of the several efforts that have made to compel the DSS to abide by the rule of law under which aegis this present administration charted its way to power even as it begs the learned acting president who is also a lawyer to use his good offices to give honor to the order of the temple of justice so as correct the impression being held by many Nigerians that the DSS is an organ of tyranny being deployed by the Buhari administration.





In addition to the letter to the acting president, Uchegbulam has also written to the house and senate committees on judiciary on Selki Torughedi’s matter highlighting the bare faced impunity being exhibited by the DSS to obey the order of a properly constituted federal court.





Uchegbulam said he’ s convinced that the DSS wants Selki dead based on his findings that the man is chained twenty four hours and seven days in a week even inside the cell. He said Selki is underfed without proper medical attention and he is interrogated almost every day with a threat to continue to hold him until he implicates somebody.





It would be recalled since Selki was arrested by men of the DSS on June 2016, his counsel, Emeka Uchegbulam has being in and out of the court seeking for the freedom of his client.





When he got one vide the federal high court in Abuja, the DSS defied the order, prompting the lawyer to approach the media, the National human Rights commission, the Amnesty International and the United Nations for intervention, yet the DSS would neither respond to the inquiries from these independent organs on the matter, nor allow the decision of the court of the land to prevail.



