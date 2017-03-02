Former Military governor of Edo State, Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia has died. He reportedly passed away about 11pm yesterday.



A former two time Governor, Ogbemudia was appointed Military administrator of Mid-West state in September, 1967 - 1975 following the liberation of state from the fBiafran forces.



Years later , Ogbemudia was elected civilian governor of Bendel state after winning the August 1983 gubernatorial election under the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN)



