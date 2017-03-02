No fewer than five boys were attacked in two Islamic schools at Tungan Magajiya in Rijau Local Government of Niger State by suspected ritual killers.





Investigation revealed that the killers slaughtered three boys in an Islamic school and made away with their blood at 3am on Wednesday but two others survived the attack.





Northern City News gathered that the assailants might be in need of human blood to perform rituals.





It was gathered that the throats of the victims were also removed and their blood drained into a container and taken away.





The victims were between the ages 8 and 13.





One of the affected parents who lost two of his wards also confirmed in a telephone interview that the boys were attacked while sleeping, adding that their throats were cut off.





The Niger State Police Command spokesman, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident which he attributed to suspected ritual killers.





“The attack was carried out by suspected ritual killers because they drained off their victims’ blood; it happened around 3am on Wednesday,” he said.





Elkana stated that investigation into the act had commenced, assuring that the suspects would soon be apprehended and made to face the law.



