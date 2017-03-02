

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has vowed that he will not hand over power to anybody from the Mbaise ethnic group or a former senator for the Okigwe Zone, Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume, saying age was not on his side.



He said that the time had gone for anybody above 50 to dream of piloting the affairs of the state.

Okorocha revealed that he would by September this year begin assessment of who would succeed him come 2019.



He told journalists yesterday at the Owerri Government House that the measure would enable him pick someone who would be able to govern the state effectively.



Insisting that the next governor of the state must come from the Rescue Mission camp, Okorocha said he knew the character of all his appointees and that zoning would no longer be the determining factor.



source :Daily Trust