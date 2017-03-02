AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List.
Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)
Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon
Best Costume Designer
76 - Pat Egwurube
Best Art Director
76 - Pat Nebo
Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)
Vaya
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)
Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson
Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)
93 Days - Elliot Sewape
Best Cinematographer
Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer
Best Documentary
Alison
Best Short Film or Online Video
Cat Face
Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series
Deborah Anugwa - Hustle
Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series
Samuel Ajibola - "The Johnsons"
Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series
Meg Otanwa - "Hush"
Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series
David Jones David - "Hotel Majestic"
Best M-Net original comedy series
The Johnsons
Best M-Net original drama series
Tinsel
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)
Zilizala
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)
Yaki Da Zuciya
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)
Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola
Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)
Amoye-Bu-Onye
Best Soundtrack/ Original Score
The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade
Best TV series
Jenifa's Diary
Best Writer
Vaya
Best Supporting Actress
Ebele Okaro - Four One Love
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)
Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married
Best Actor in a Comedy
Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine
Trailblazer award
Somkhele idhalama
Industry Merit Award
Mr. Chika Okpala
Best Movie East Africa
Kati Kati
Best Movie West Africa
Oloibiri
Best Movie South Africa
All About Love
Best Actress in Drama/ TV/ Movies
Rita Dominic - 76
Best Actor in Drama/ TV/ Movies
Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country
Best Director (Movie)
Izu Ojukwu - 76
AMVCA best Overall Movie
76
