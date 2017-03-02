Select Menu

Posted date: Sunday, March 05, 2017

AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List.

Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)
Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon

Best Costume Designer
76 - Pat Egwurube

Best Art Director
76 - Pat Nebo

Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)
Vaya

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)
Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson

Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)
93 Days - Elliot Sewape

Best Cinematographer
Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer

Best Documentary
Alison

Best Short Film or Online Video
Cat Face

Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series
Deborah Anugwa - Hustle

Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series
Samuel Ajibola - "The Johnsons"

Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series
Meg Otanwa - "Hush"

Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series
David Jones David - "Hotel Majestic"

Best M-Net original comedy series
The Johnsons

Best M-Net original drama series
Tinsel

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)
Zilizala

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)
Yaki Da Zuciya

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)
Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola

Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)
Amoye-Bu-Onye

Best Soundtrack/ Original Score
The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade

Best TV series
Jenifa's Diary

Best Writer
Vaya

Best Supporting Actress
Ebele Okaro - Four One Love

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)
Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married

Best Actor in a Comedy
Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine

Trailblazer award
Somkhele idhalama

Industry Merit Award
Mr. Chika Okpala

Best Movie East Africa
Kati Kati

Best Movie West Africa
Oloibiri

Best Movie South Africa
All About Love

Best Actress in Drama/ TV/ Movies
Rita Dominic - 76

Best Actor in Drama/ TV/ Movies
Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country

Best Director (Movie) 
Izu Ojukwu - 76

AMVCA best Overall Movie
76

