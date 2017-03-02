AMVCA 2017: Full Winners List.





Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)

Oloibiri - Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon





Best Costume Designer

76 - Pat Egwurube





Best Art Director

76 - Pat Nebo





Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)

Vaya





Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)

Oloibiri - Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson





Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)

93 Days - Elliot Sewape





Best Cinematographer

Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Lance Gewer





Best Documentary

Alison





Best Short Film or Online Video

Cat Face





Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series

Deborah Anugwa - Hustle





Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series

Samuel Ajibola - "The Johnsons"





Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series

Meg Otanwa - "Hush"





Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series

David Jones David - "Hotel Majestic"





Best M-Net original comedy series

The Johnsons





Best M-Net original drama series

Tinsel





Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)

Zilizala





Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)

Yaki Da Zuciya





Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)

Somwhere in The Dark - Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola





Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)

Amoye-Bu-Onye





Best Soundtrack/ Original Score

The Encounter - Michael 'The Truth' Ogunlade





Best TV series

Jenifa's Diary





Best Writer

Vaya





Best Supporting Actress

Ebele Okaro - Four One Love





Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)

Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married





Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine





Trailblazer award

Somkhele idhalama





Industry Merit Award

Mr. Chika Okpala





Best Movie East Africa

Kati Kati





Best Movie West Africa

Oloibiri





Best Movie South Africa

All About Love





Best Actress in Drama/ TV/ Movies

Rita Dominic - 76





Best Actor in Drama/ TV/ Movies

Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country





Best Director (Movie)

Izu Ojukwu - 76





AMVCA best Overall Movie

76