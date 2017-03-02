Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » REPENTANT ARMED BANDITS AND VIGILANTES SURRENDER WEAPONS TO ARMY
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, March 10, 2017 / comment : 0


Following the peace initiative by the Zamfara state government together with 1 Division Nigerian Army which started in 2016, repentant armed bandits and livestock rustlers have continued to surrender their weapons to the military in the State.

On Wednesday 8th March 2017, repentant armed bandits and local vigilante group called “’Yansakai” in Ruwan Tofa, ‘Yar Galadima and Babban Doka in Maru Local Government Area, Danwaren Daji in Tsafe Local Government Area, as well as Mada in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, handed over large quantities of dangerous arms and ammunition. 

These includes 3 AK-47 Rifles, 1 foreign made Pistol, 1,169 Dane Guns, 323 Locally Made Pistols, 54 X Locally Made Revolvers, 102 Locally Made Multi-Barrel Pistols and 22 X Locally Made Double Barrel Rifles.

The weapons were handed to 223 Battalion, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army in the presence of some State government officials and representatives of the various heads of security agencies in the State. Over the last few months over a thousand assorted weapons have been surrendered across the North West Zone.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú